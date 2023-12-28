Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/28/2023 – 21:02

The Brazilian stock market reference index, Ibovespa, closed the trading session this Thursday (28), the last of 2023, with a drop of 0.01% at 134,185 points, just below its historical closing record, which occurred yesterday (27), at 134,193 points. During the year, the index rose more than 20% – on January 2, in the first trading session of the year, the Ibovespa closed at 106,376 points. This is the biggest annual increase since 2019.

In December, the index increased by more than 5%, in the eighth month of increase in 2023. Only in February (-7.5%), March (-3%), August (-5.%) and October (- 3%), the Ibovespa accumulated a fall.

The month in 2023 in which the index had its biggest accumulated increase was November, with a gain of 12.5%, the best monthly performance in three years.

Ibovespa is the main performance indicator for shares traded on B3 and brings together the most important companies in the Brazilian capital market. The composition of the index is reevaluated every four months, with the most traded shares and with the highest financial volume in the capital market.