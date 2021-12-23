by Andrew Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main stock index of the Brazilian stock exchange operated in decline this Thursday, in the last session before the Christmas break, out of step with global risk assets, which rose on new positive news about the Ômicron variant.

Petrobras was the main negative contributor to the index, while Intermédica was at the opposite end.

At 11:31, the Ibovespa dropped 0.46%, to 104,791.96 points. The index headed for a fall of about 2.2% in the week. The financial volume was 3.1 billion reais, in a session that should again be of low liquidity.

The Ibovespa, which on the eve did not follow the generalized rise in international shares, threatened to have a new trading session detached from the external scenario this Thursday.

The main risk assets rose, after a study by Imperial College, London, saying that the risk of patients being hospitalized due to Ômicron is between 40% and 45% lower when compared to the Delta variant. The news corroborated the sentiment that Ômicron appears to be less serious than initially feared, although uncertainties remain.

On the same issue, AstraZeneca claimed that a three-dose schedule of its Covid-19 vaccine is effective against Ômicron, citing data from an Oxford University laboratory study.

Major US stock indices opened slightly higher, while stocks in Europe rose.

Investors also digested a battery of macroeconomic data at home and abroad.

In Brazil, the Extended National Consumer Price Index-15 (IPCA-15) rose 0.78% in December, said the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), against expectations of a 0.80% increase in a Reuters survey with economists. The Ministry of Labor and Social Security announced the opening of 324,112 formal job vacancies in November in the country.

The US PCE inflation index rose 0.6% in November, while claims for unemployment benefits last week in that country came in line with market expectations.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON dropped 0.3%, while GERDAU PN gave up 1.5% and USIMINAS PN dropped 1.1%, in the wake of the fall in iron ore futures in Asia. CSN ON fell 0.6%.

– AMBEV ON rose 0.5%. The company announced that it is going to build a glass packaging factory in Paraná, its second in the country, with investments of 870 million reais and that it should start operating in 2025.

– SUL AMERICA UNIT dropped 4.1%, HAPVIDA ON dropped 2.3%, INTERMÉDICA ON dropped 2.4% and QUALICORP ON dropped 2.5%.

– JBS ON rose 1.1%, BRF ON advanced 2.3%, MARFRIG ON rose 2.8% and MINERVA ON pointed to gains of 1.6%, in a positive session for slaughterhouses.

– PETROBRAS PN rose 0.5% and ON advanced 0.4%, with oil operating stable.

– MÉLIUZ ON yielded 4.8% and PETZ ON retreated 3.8%. The two companies were among other bearish highlights.

– GETNET UNIT extends gains of more than 20% from the day before and rose 6.2%. Company disclosed payment of earnings to shareholders earlier in the week.

– MAGAZINE LUIZA ON dropped 1%, AMERICANAS ON dropped 1.1% and VIA ON dropped 0.2%.

– SINQIA ON, a software producer for financial institutions that is not on the Ibovespa, rose 4.5% after acquiring the developer of applications for the consortium market NewCon, in a transaction of 422.5 million reais.

