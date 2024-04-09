Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/04/2024 – 17:39

Going against New York for much of the day, and without the contribution from Vale (ON -0.67%), the Ibovespa achieved its second consecutive gain, up 0.80% this Tuesday, at 129,890.37 points, the highest closing level since February 28, then at 130,155.43. At its maximum, it was close to 130 thousand points, at 129,956.18, opening at 128,857.84 – with a minimum at 128,826.38. On the eve of new readings on inflation in Brazil and the United States, turnover stood at R$20.1 billion. During the week, the Ibovespa rose 2.44% and, during the year, it fell 3.20%.

Among the most important sectors, the positive performance for the index was ensured by large banks, such as Bradesco (ON +1.08%, PN +0.62%), Banco do Brasil (ON +0.85%) and Itaú (PN +1.05%). Petrobras' turn towards closure (ON +0.51%, PN +0.26%) gave more impetus to the B3 index. At the top of the Ibovespa, Vamos (+5.47%), JBS (+3.99%) and Assaí (+3.82%), with part of the cyclical shares reacting well to the contraction of the domestic interest curve in the session, following the Treasuries. On the opposite side, CVC (-2.62%), CSN (-1.56%) and Carrefour Brasil (-1.39%).

Despite the recovery in ore prices underway in China's futures markets after last week's holiday, Vale took a break today after the jump of more than 5% in the previous session, even testing downwards the R$ threshold 62, with the share recommendation cut from buy to neutral, made by Bank of America (BofA). At closing, the share maintained the mark of R$62.55.

Petrobras, in turn, fell less than Brent oil in the session – and in the end broke away from the second day of decline for commodity prices -, while investors are still monitoring signs about the possible partial granting of extraordinary dividends that had been retained in March, as well as the news surrounding the president of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates, who remains under pressure.

In addition to the defense of PT wings for more Petrobras investments in ships manufactured in the country and criticism from the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, there is a series of diffuse complaints within the government, which have weakened Prates. A PT complaint concerns the Energy Transition and Sustainability department, headed by Mauricio Tolmasquim, which has not yet delivered projects capable of generating employment and turning the economy around, reports from Rio the journalist Gabriel Vasconcelos, from Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system).

In the broader picture, the advance of the Ibovespa in the session was mainly due to the drop observed in future interest rates, in the United States and also in Brazil, observes André Luiz Rocha, variable income operator at Manchester Investimentos, also highlighting the expectation, tomorrow, for new readings on inflation in both countries.

“In the latest Focus forecasts, released this Tuesday morning, investors raised expectations for inflation in Brazil in 2024 and 2025, but they also anticipate greater growth for this year”, adds Rocha, highlighting that the projections for Selic are remained at the same levels for both years.

Even though the increase in economic growth expectations was marginal, going from 1.89% to 1.90% in the year, “it was the eighth consecutive week of an increase in GDP projections, in Focus”, highlights Rodrigo Caetano, analyst from Toro Investimentos. The projection for the IPCA at the end of 2024, in turn, increased from 3.75% to 3.76%, within the ceiling of the official target for the year, of 4.5%.