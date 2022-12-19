By Andre Romani

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) -The Ibovespa rose on Monday, supported by stocks in the financial sector and investors attentive to the progress of the Transition PEC, while the main indices on Wall Street fell after a stable opening.

B3, Itaú Unibanco and Bradesco were the main positive influences, while Vale and Gerdau pressured the index at the opposite end.

At 12:20 (Brasília time), the Ibovespa rose 1.48%, to 104,382.52 points. At the minimum, the index fell to 102,769.76 points, while, at the maximum, it was at 104,382.52 points. The financial volume was 6.7 billion reais.

The Ibovespa enters the week leading up to Christmas, when financial volume traditionally drops, with a focus on the transition to the new government, whether in office appointments or in its strategy.

The night before, Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), granted an injunction that removes the payment of a social benefit of 600 reais next year from the spending ceiling.

The decision came amid negotiations in Congress for the approval of the Transition PEC, which includes the withdrawal of resources from the spending cap rule to, among other destinations, allow the maintenance of the benefit of 600 reais from the Brazil Aid. The program will once again be called Bolsa Família in the future administration.

“Although the new government can now opt for an MP instead of the PEC without the legal risk, it is unlikely that this will be done, as it would end up generating discomfort between Congress and the Executive”, said Luis Eduardo Novaes, an analyst at Terra Investimentos .

The expectation is that the PEC will be voted in the House on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the plenary of the STF formed this morning a majority contrary to the so-called “secret budget”. The trial had been followed with great anticipation by the National Congress and by the government of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), as it also unfolded in parallel with the negotiations on the PEC.

Novaes, from Terra Investimentos, also cited expectations in the market for announcements of more members of the team of the future Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

In New York, the main indexes fell, even after two weeks of losses, with fear of economic recession in the wake of the maintenance of an aggressive monetary posture by the main central banks of the world in the fight against inflation.

HIGHLIGHTS

– BOA VISTA ON, which is not part of the Ibovespa, soared 46.76%, at 7.03 reais, after receiving a business combination proposal from the US company Equifax.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN was up 1.9% to 24.13 reais, while BRADESCO PN was up 2.39% to 14.15 reais. Still in the financial sector, BTG PACTUAL UNIT advanced 5.47%, to 21.71 reais, and B3 ON showed gain of 4.49%, to 11.87 reais.

– LOJAS RENNER ON had an appreciation of 2.78%, at 19.98 reais. The board of directors approved the distribution of interest on equity in the amount of 178.6 million reais.

– VALE ON retreated 0.3%, to 85.42 reais. Iron ore futures contracts fell in Asia as rising Covid-19 cases in China led traders to take some profits from a recent rally spurred by the easing of coronavirus lockdown measures.

– PETROBRAS PN rose 0.5%, to 22.16 reais, after falling earlier. The action had a troubled last week for the company due to the course of a project in Congress that modifies the Law of State-Owned Companies. On Monday, Brent crude rose nearly 2% overseas. Norwegian company Yara withdrew from negotiations to buy a fertilizer factory from Petrobras in Paraná, published Valor.

– USIMINAS PNA fell 4.9%, to 6.99 reais. JPMorgan cut the company’s rating to “neutral”. Steel companies, in general, had a negative performance in the session, with CSN ON retreating 1.73%, to 13.67 reais, and GERDAU PN losing 1.23%, to 29.8 reais.

– NATURA&CO ON yielded 0.81%, to 9.83 reais, in the share’s ninth consecutive fall, devaluing around 20.7% in the period. The company said on Monday that its subsidiary Avon Products was condemned to pay 46.3 million dollars in the United States after a woman said that the company’s talc-based products would have contributed to the development of cancer.

