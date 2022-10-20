





(Reuters) – The Ibovespa was looking for a fourth straight high on Thursday, after a Datafolha survey showed a more heated scenario in the presidential race, with Petrobras among the biggest gains also helped by the advance of oil abroad.

At 10:10, the Ibovespa rose 0.61% to 116,986.98 points.

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) maintained 49% of voting intentions in the second round of the dispute for the Planalto Palace, while President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) fluctuated 1 point up and went to 45%.

As the survey has a margin of error of 2 percentage points, the difference between the candidates is at the limit of the margin of error, pointed out Datafolha.

(By Paula Arend Laier)








