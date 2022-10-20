





By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa was looking for its fourth straight rise on Thursday, supported by New York and after a Datafolha survey showed a more intense scenario in the presidential race, which had a positive impact on state-owned companies such as Banco do Brasil.

At 11:08, the Ibovespa rose 0.55% to 116,918.39 points. The financial volume totaled 7.1 billion reais.

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) maintained 49% of voting intentions in the second round of the dispute for the Planalto Palace, while President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) fluctuated 1 point up and went to 45%, pointed out the Datasheet.

As the survey has a margin of error of 2 percentage points, the difference between the candidates is at the limit of the margin of error, pointed out the survey released the day before, after the stock exchange closed.

On the topic of rejection, 50% said they would not vote for Bolsonaro at all, compared to 51% in the previous poll, and 46% said the same about Lula, the same level as before.

For Citi strategists, the survey provides new evidence of a tighter presidential race and reinforces the bank’s staff’s perception that rejection is what matters most in the second round.

“The space for significant changes until October 30th remains tight: 94% of respondents said they were already certain of their choices, leaving only 6% of votes up for grabs,” they said in a report sent to clients.

“Overall, the result of Datafolha is in line with other surveys that have shown a gradual decrease in distance”, they added.

The assessment of Levante Corp’s research area is that “the climate should bring some optimism to the markets in the short term, which rule out, in principle, a detachment of Lula from his adversary”, according to a report sent to clients.

Abroad, Wall Street was echoing corporate results, including Tesla’s, including a warning from the electric car maker that it will not meet its vehicle delivery target, as well as economic data. The S&P 500 was up 0.69%.

Also on the radar was the resignation of Liz Truss as UK prime minister just six weeks after her appointment, after an economic program that rocked markets and split her Conservative Party.

HIGHLIGHTS

– BANCO DO BRASIL ON rose 2.74% to 42.79 reais, leading the gains among the major listed banks, with ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN up 1.35% and BRADESCO PN up 0.3%.

– PETROBRAS PN appreciated 1.1%, at 35.81 reais, renewing its historic high at the best moment, at 36.26 reais, backed by the high oil prices abroad, with Brent rising 2.4%, at $94.63 a barrel.

– CSN ON advanced 4.2%, at 13.41 reais, in a positive session for the steel sector, with USIMINAS PNA up 3.95% and GERDAU PN up 2.09%. In the mining sector, VALE ON gained 1.03%.

– AMERICANAS ON fell 9.69%, at 14.82 reais, in another low session for the segment, with VIA ON falling 3.07% and MAGAZINE LUIZA ON losing 2.86%.

– CYRELA ON lost 2.01%, at 18.01 reais, with the B3 real estate index down 0.44%. On the other hand, MRV&CO ON had an increase of 1.03%.







