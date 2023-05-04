SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa opened with a positive bias this Thursday, amid a battery of corporate results, including Ambev and Lojas Renner, while financial agents are also analyzing the outcome of the meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee .

The Copom decided the day before to keep the Selic at 13.75% per annum and reiterated that it will not hesitate to resume the monetary tightening cycle if necessary, but pondered that a scenario of new interest rate increases is now “less likely”.

At 10:02 am, the Ibovespa rose 0.12% to 101,922.48 points.

At the same time, the Ibovespa futures contract with the shortest maturity, on June 14, advanced 1%, to 104,145 points.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)