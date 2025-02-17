He calls himself a manager, he always takes importance when journalists sharpen their microphones and notebooks, but IBON NAVARRO (Vitoria, 1976) It smells like a strategist to the league, commander, an architect who, in record time, has built one of the great dynasties of the … current European basketball. Because its Unicaja It is already a cult team, a template with a very recognizable style that has conquered the frying of five titles in the last three years, a rhythm of triumphs that could well be that of Real Madrid and with which poor Barcelona dreams. His last feat in the Copa del Rey de las Palmas de Gran Canaria was the confirmation that their pupils are sweet, which are hungry and that, except for surprise, more conquests are on their way to the Malaga, even a larger piece.

The Basque has achieved to create a choral army, where individualities are at the service of the collective. Because, being sincere, the wild group of Americans that the Unicajathe Carter, Ostkowski, Kravish and above all Perry, could play without problem in Euroleague teams with high aspirations. His talents, however, focus on very specific tasks, I remain unequivocal that his coach has his roles very well defined. Those stars, together with the ability to suffer Yankuba Sima, Alberto Díaz, Tyson Pérez and Jonathan Barreiro, have generated a very difficult equation to decipher, even for rivals like Real Madrid, who has suffered it with forcefulness in the Last seasons.

«I have 14 very good uncles. Sometimes, what a coach has to do is not bother too much. Today we are more managers of people than technical or tactical instructors. It is more difficult to manage rotations, who stays out and who inside. That is more complicated than finding the key to winning. With good players it is easier to defeat. As I said, I have 14 very good. I want everyone to feel that they are important. The day we bet for 12 of them, they know that we trust them a lot, ”explained the Cup champion, his second in the last three years.

It was the conquest copera in Badalona In 2023 the one that opened this brilliant cycle, only one year after the hiring of Navarro as chief coach. There, at home Joventutthe Andalusians beat Barcelona in the rooms, Madrid in the semifinals and Tenerife in the Grand Final (no one had defeated the two greats of our basketball in the same edition). In addition, a few months later, they made the Championsthe third most important European competition. But it has been this course when they have fattened their record. In September, whites to do with the first Spanish Super Cup From its history and, only a few weeks later, they triumphed in the Intercontinental to, in Gran Canaria, corroborate the triplet with a new cup.

In short, Unicaja has eight titles in its history, and five have come from the hand of Navarrese. «When a team is successful you have to compete and assume that you have a different role. Other teams have nothing to lose, which requires you more. »You can’t fail. We have to assume it. There is a good part, which is that of trophies. But also a bad one, which is that of being a team of the next level. The most important thing is not to lose the humility or hunger that have brought us here, ”explained the technician about his success.

The basketball world is anxious to know what will be the next step of Unicaja. In 2023-24 it was already first of the regular phase of the ACBalthough it was eliminated in the semifinals by the UCAM Murcia. He is currently on the right track, secondly, only a victory of his most intimate enemy, Madrid. In Champions, he also leads Group J and nobody has still known how to defeat him. Even so, this team must aspire to more. In recent months the rumor has grown that the Euroleague It will add two more teams for the next season, and it is not shameless to think that one of the invitations could go to the Malaga.

In any case, the players come and go and, although the talent is essential, the author of this feat, a coach raised in the Baskoniawho has trained 10 clubs in a 20 -year career and who lives his moment of glory and wanted to remember the top of all the teachers who made him the man who is currently.

