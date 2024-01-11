His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, confirmed that the fourth edition of the national domestic tourism campaign “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World,” launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “sponsored it.” God”, contributes to highlighting the tourist attractions and winter experiences that characterize the Emirates, as well as the rich cultural heritage, and the charming and picturesque natural landscapes.

He added that the campaign supports achieving the goals of the National Tourism Strategy 2031, and enhances the country’s leading position on the global travel and tourism map.

The “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign will be held during the period from January 9 to February 20, 2024, under the slogan “Unforgettable Stories,” and comes within the country’s domestic tourism strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in December 2020, which aims to Developing an integrated tourism system at the state level to organize local Emirati tourism.

The new version of the campaign aims to stimulate domestic tourism and attract tourists from various parts of the world, to enjoy the Emirates winter, and all the attractions that the country provides to its visitors to spend special times, combining enjoying the distinctive climate in the country, visiting the most important recreational, cultural and natural landmarks of the Emirates, and practicing many… Activities and creating the most beautiful memories.

It targets citizens and residents of the country, and tourists coming from the rest of the world, as it includes publishing many media and marketing materials through various media and social media channels, to promote its goals, introduce the most prominent tourist places for the winter in the country, and highlight the unique tourist experiences, recreational activities and the best. Adventures in the seven emirates.

It is noteworthy that the third edition of the campaign promoted tourist, natural and recreational destinations and experiences in all the emirates of the country, and achieved qualitative economic results for domestic tourism, as hotel establishment revenues reached 1.8 billion dirhams, an increase of 20%, compared to the second edition of the campaign, which amounted to 1.5 billion dirhams.

In another context, His Excellency stressed that the UAE tourism sector continues its exceptional performance in light of the sound vision of the wise leadership and its interest in developing this vital sector as one of the strategic sectors for building the economy of the future and the transition towards a new economic model.

His Excellency said that the revenues of hotel establishments in the country rose to 32.2 billion dirhams, during the period from January to September 2023, with a growth rate of 27%, compared to the same period in 2022, and the number of guests of hotel establishments in the seven emirates increased to 20.2 million guests during the first nine months. From 2023, with a growth rate of 12% compared to the same period in 2022, and the hotel occupancy rate reached 75% during the first 9 months of last year, with a growth rate of 6% compared to the same period in 2022.

He explained that these indicators contribute to achieving the national goal of the “We are the Emirates 2031” vision, by raising the tourism sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product to 450 billion dirhams by the next decade.