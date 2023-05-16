Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Muhammad bin Thaloub Al-Dari, President of the Judo Federation, adopted the new logo, and launched the official page of the federation, which dates back to 1999, when it was established under the name of the Wrestling Association, and became a federation, after the addition of judo and jujitsu, to bear the name of the Judo and Jujitsu Wrestling Federation, and after years The Ju-Jitsu Federation was separated by a separate formation of the game, and the addition of Muay Thai and Kickboxing, to become the Wrestling, Judo, Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation.

In 2017, Muay Thai and Kickboxing were separated, to become a future union as well, and the name was changed to the Wrestling and Judo Federation, and in 2023 wrestling was separated by the establishment of an independent federation, after the expansion of the game base, to come to the new name of the current Judo Federation, the formation of a new board of directors, and the location The email is «uaejf.com».

Muhammad bin Thaaloub said: Since its establishment, the federation has been working with a large number of prestigious national sponsors and international sports associations to find opportunities for friction, develop infrastructure, and promote physical fitness for a large segment of youth at the state level, and to meet the region’s need for an integrated sports community, at the national level. The region by hosting many regional and international tournaments that it is keen to organize.

He added: In addition to the huge number of local and external activity, the federation was able to provide a constellation of administrative sports expertise in various regional and international sports organizations, led by Nasser Al-Tamimi, Secretary-General of the Judo Federation, who retained his position as Secretary-General of the International Judo Federation Fund for a fifth session that began in 2007. His recent victory by acclamation came in the new Al-Ittihad tournament, headed by Hungarian Marius Pfizer, who won the confidence of the General Assembly in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Ibn Thaaloub indicated that Al-Tamimi’s victory by “acclusion” represented support for Emirati sports and judo, which he presented to the membership of the International Federation, as well as Amal Bushlakh, treasurer of the Asian Federation for several sessions, and Muhammad Jassim Al-Sajwani, Assistant Secretary, Vice-President of the West Asian Federation, and a member of the Arab Federation, and in The list of the Arab Federation includes 3 Emirati cadres, who are: international referee Ahmed Suleiman Al Balushi, who was chosen as a member of the Referees Committee, Sultan Al Dhaheri as a member, and Fatima Sayed Al Hashemi for membership in the Women’s Committee in the Arab Federation. Referee Ahmed Al Balushi is also a member of the Referees Committee.