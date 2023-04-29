Dubai (Union)

Mohammed bin Sulayem, President of the International Automobile Federation, met Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the capital, Baku.

The meeting discussed ways to improve the road infrastructure in Azerbaijan, raise road safety measures, and agree to increase cooperation between the International Federation and the Federation of Azerbaijan.

Ibn Sulayem praised the great success of the “Formula-1” race that was held in Baku.