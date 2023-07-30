Belgium (Union)

Mohamed bin Sulayem, President of the International Automobile Federation, signed a “cooperation charter” with George Vegas, President of the International Motorcycle Federation, to reduce online abuse and hate campaigns, on the sidelines of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix.

Under the charter, the two federations work together to combat abuse campaigns, which have become a major challenge to sport and society.

Bin Sulayem said: The FIA’s signing of the charter is part of our mission to build a global alliance to stop hate speech in sports, and we are grateful for the support provided by George Vegas and his team, and we are taking strict steps to get rid of online abuse that has become a scourge that threatens all sports. Continuous abuse has reached unacceptable levels, and we must cooperate with all parties to eliminate it, and work to modify unethical behavior.