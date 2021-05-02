Dubai (Union)

Mohamed Bin Sulayem, a candidate for the presidency of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), has launched a study that will urge the further empowerment and integration of talents from different parts of the world in the motorsport sector.

The study is based on reports and research conducted with members of the International Automobile Federation in Africa and the Middle East. The study sheds light on a number of interesting facts, for example the Formula 1 Grand Prix has not been achieved throughout history, except by champions belonging to 14 Country out of 193 countries in the world, and the majority of these heroes are Europeans.

Ibn Salim, the former Middle East Rally Champion, said: This year Bahrain has hosted, and for the first time, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi will host the Grand Prix of the Formula 1 World Championship, yet we do not have a driver or even an engineer or team manager in managing a Formula 1 team. From the region, and this needs to change because this diversity, empowerment and inclusion of new talents coming from different countries and regions will make motorsport a stronger sport. This step must be led by the International Automobile Federation, as it is the body that governs sport worldwide.

He said: Motorsport is a global and unique phenomenon that is watched by millions on television, radio and social media, and it has a huge media reputation, but in fact the vast majority of drivers and administrative competencies with higher skills, who manage this sport are male and of European origins. .

Ibn Salim added: I believe that diversity, empowerment and inclusion are broad terms that should include all genders and ethnicities, from all parts of the world, and from different social and living conditions. We must make the way to reach and enter the world of motorsport easier for everyone despite their different races and genders.

This study was recently conducted as part of the election campaign led by Ibn Salim under the title: “The International Automobile Federation of Members”, as it seeks to become the first non-European president of the International Automobile Federation “FIA” since its founding in 1904. It is scheduled that Jean Todt, the president, will step down. The current FIA was removed from his post in December of this year, after twelve years he spent at the helm of the FIA.

On the other hand, Robert Reid, a candidate for the position of Vice President of the International Federation for the Sports Department, praised the principles carried by the election campaign of Ibn Saleem, and stressed the need to enable and provide the necessary accelerators for the entry of talents from the Middle East, Africa and other regions into the world of motorsport.