Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Football Association, confirmed that the football fans and the sports street in the Emirates received the decision to return to the stands in the final of the Cup of His Highness the President of the State with great satisfaction and happiness, as it is considered a positive sign of the transition to another stage of recovery, After the pioneering efforts made by the state with all its agencies over the past period.

He pointed out that the Football Association, since the beginning of the pandemic, was vigilant and open to all the competent authorities, as it interacted with it and moved in many directions in light of the directives of the Football Association Board of Directors headed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Federation, and this did not depend on dealing flexibly with competitions, whether by commenting Or by suspending, but it extended to awareness aspects, by organizing international conferences remotely, inviting world experts in sports medicine, sports administration and psychiatry, to clarify the effects of the pandemic on athletes, how to deal with it, and reduce its effects, and those international conferences were highly praised by the Federation FIFA. Ibn Hazzam said: “The UAE presented an exceptional model to the world in conscious dealing with the pandemic, and the Football Association was at the center of the scene from that, as it hosted camps for many teams, and provided ideal conditions for them to make the best use of those camps, and provided medical and health support to a number of Federations in Asia and the Arab region to confront the pandemic, raising a clear slogan from the beginning, stating that human health is above all, and that preserving the safety of athletes is a first priority.

He stressed that the final of the Cup of His Highness the President of the State would be an ideal occasion, to emphasize that the public is the number one player and not the number 12 with his club, by adhering to the implementation of precautionary measures and measures, and the ideal encouragement to support the team, especially since UAE football is currently in an important stage, and the team The national team needs its supporters and fans in the joint Asian qualifiers to qualify for the World Cup 2022 and Asian Nations 2023, and to check on the national team as well before participating in the Arab Cup in December of this year.

The Secretary General of the Football Association added: We must all seize this occasion and raise the highest signs of gratitude, appreciation and gratitude to the wise leadership that dealt wisely with the pandemic, spared its people and residents of the country any risks, and provided them with examinations and vaccinations with the highest degree of quality and efficiency, and it was estimated that the UAE was And it is still one of the most countries in the world that investigates injuries through field checks, as well as one of the countries in the world that gets vaccinations the most, according to the relative number of residents on its land.