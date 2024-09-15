His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Emirates Fatwa Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, extended his warmest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union and Rulers of the Emirates, the Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic peoples, and the entire world on the occasion of the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad..

His Excellency stated that the birth of the Prophet is the beginning of a chapter in history, not only in its temporal sense, but also in its cosmic and spiritual sense. It is the beginning of guidance for billions of people, and the Final Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace, was the reason for their guidance to the Oneness of the Creator and mercy towards creation. It is the birth of mercy, “We have not sent you,[O Muhammad]except as a mercy to the worlds,” and the birth of morals, “And indeed, you are of a great moral character.”“

On this occasion, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah called for following the example of the Prophet, may God bless him and grant him peace, in his relationship with God Almighty, his mercy and kindness to people, and striving to rise to the morals of this mercy, following his example, peace be upon him, so that we may embody it in our existence and conscience and in our relationships with ourselves and with those around us, including family, relatives, and neighbors, and even with all people..

He pointed out that all of humanity is in dire need of getting to know him, emulating him and emulating his Muhammadan morals and characteristics; the morals of mercy, truthfulness and generosity, the morals of altruism, honesty and justice..

His Excellency pointed out that humanity today, as it faces existential challenges, needs a good role model and a moral compass to guide it and show it the way, the way of salvation, success, deliverance and prosperity. There is nothing better or more exemplary than the biography of our Master Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, as a guide and mentor. It is the most correct path and the most upright saying..