Dubai (Union)

The “duo” Khaled and Ayesh bin Ayesh won first place in the “Dropping Bowl” competition for citizens, within the Fazza Championship for Sektoon Shooting, organized by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for Heritage Revival, in the center’s archery field in Al Ruwayyah district in Dubai, and 48 archers participated in it. 24 teams, followed by Muhammad Al Kaabi, Hamid Khasif, Saeed Shakhbout and Saqr Fahm.

The winners were crowned by Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmouk, CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage, Brigadier “M” Muhammad Obaid Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Championship, and Lieutenant Colonel Khalifa Obaid Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee.

The dish-dropping competition is the first category that concludes within 5 categories of the Fazza Championship for Citizen Shooting, where the final of the Women’s Goals Competition for the Citizens’ Championship is scheduled to be held next Tuesday, while the final of the goals competition for the men’s category of the Citizens Championship will be held on Wednesday, while a final will be held. Dropping the dishes for the Fazza Shooting Open Championship in Sakatoun on March 6, and the final of the women’s category of the Open Championship will be held on March 9th, and then the final will be with the final of the men’s category of the Open Championship on March 10.

Lieutenant Colonel Khalifa Obaid Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee, believes that the competitions were strong and equal, amid cooperation and full commitment to instructions and laws, which was reflected in the aesthetics of the competitions and the convergence of the level as the shooters sought to provide the best performance, in the midst of a high sporting spirit in a fraternal competition between friends. The first is the main purpose of it is to try to excel and live the atmosphere of this heritage sports tournament.

Al-Suwaidi confirmed that the distribution of competitions according to a long schedule due to the preventive measures that he was keen to implement, by not exceeding the number of 15 archers per day during the qualifiers that lasted for about 3 and a half months, with a distance of not less than 4 to 5 meters between each archer and another, with Teams are distributed around the clock without stopping, and this next period is the most anticipated, with the finals of the various categories held in the two tournaments to crown the efforts of the participants.