08/16/2023 – 8:04 am

Ibmec, a higher education institute in Rio de Janeiro, will promote the ESG Day, on the 23rd of August, to discuss the role of the market for the evolution of corporate actions and investments linked to Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance practices in organizations . The cycle of debates will take place at the Barra da Tijuca unit, starting at 2 pm, with free admission. To participate, you must register through the digital form.

Check the schedule below:

2 pm: the event will be opened by Ibmec’s senior director, Reginaldo Nogueira, and by the institution’s dean in Rio de Janeiro, Samuel Barros;

Next, the “Corporate Governance” roundtable will take place, with the presence of Daniel Maeda, superintendent of the Supervision of Institutional Investors at CVM, and executive Eliete Martins, partner at KPMG where she leads Corporate Governance, Internal Controls and Law Implementation projects. Sarbanes-Oxley in Brazil;

3:30 pm: the second panel “Integration of the ESG Agenda in companies” begins, with the executive Rodrigo Lauria, director of Climate Change and Carbon at Vale, and the executives Ana Paula Grether, executive manager of ESG at Vibra Energia, and Elisa Jardim, leader Robert Half’s Recruitment Department, which will discuss the topic within corporations and the demand for professionals with ESG skills;

5 pm: the third table will be composed of investors and managers. The debate will address “Integrating ESG factors into the investment process”. The executive Daphne Breyer, head of BB Asset Management, Guilherme Bragança, partner at JGP, will participate in the conversation, representing two managers who are at the forefront of the agenda. Joice Portella, ESG Manager at Yduqs, will bring investors a perspective on how to integrate ESG actions. The long-term view will be complemented by Rafael Junequine, ESG Director for LatAm at S&P Global Ratings.

“Being the stage for a debate on relevant ESG practices, which have a direct impact on the market and society, is of paramount importance to us as a higher education institution. We are always very close to companies that are leaders in their segments, so it is essential that we mediate this conversation”, emphasizes Samuel Barros, dean of Ibmec RJ.

Furthermore, Samuel also explains that this is an opportunity for undergraduate and graduate students at Ibmec to find out about how these institutions are developing their actions. “We also expanded participation in the event to market professionals and those interested in the topic”.