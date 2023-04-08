Ibmec Rio receives, until April 17th, applications from startups that wish to participate in the Pre-acceleration Program. The initiative is by Ibmec Hubs, a collaborative space dedicated to startup development. The project, which is free and lasts four months, is aimed at the entrepreneurial community of Rio de Janeiro, in addition to students and former students of the university center.

The Pre-Acceleration Program is aimed at early-stage startups seeking growth and market penetration. At the end of the program, each one of them will have the knowledge and tools to develop a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and model their business. To the Registration can be done through this link..

+ CEO gives tips for professionals who want to invest in entrepreneurship

In 2022, Ibmec Hubs served 40 startups, 20 in the pre-acceleration program and another 20 in acceleration. One of the participating startups last year was Gargo, a fintech that helps small and medium-sized companies manage cash flow.

According to Startup Base, from the Associação Brasileira de Startups, Brazil currently has approximately 22,500 startups in activity. The head of Ibmec Hubs RJ, Lucimar Dantas, highlights the relevance of the program for strengthening entrepreneurship.

“A robust entrepreneurial ecosystem needs mechanisms that welcome startups. Ibmec, which is a Business School, created Hubs, a program that delivers a lot of content, in addition to the connections that accelerate the development of these companies”, explains Lucimar.

The Hubs is based on the two campuses of Ibmec RJ, in Barra da Tijuca and in the Center, with capacity to receive up to 20 startups. After the registration period, proposals will be analyzed by the Evaluation Committee.