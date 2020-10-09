IBM logo on one of the panels of the New York Stock Exchange, in a file image. Richard Drew / AP

The American technology company IBM announced this Thursday that it will be divided into two and that its Managed Infrastructure Services unit will be an independent company by the end of 2021, while the rest of the current IBM will focus on providing hybrid cloud services and artificial intelligence. The infrastructure unit, which is currently part of its technology services division, has 4,600 corporate clients worldwide and an order book of $ 60 billion (€ 51 billion), representing more than half of your income.

The new company, whose name is not yet known, will be publicly traded and “will immediately be the world’s largest managed infrastructure service provider,” according to IBM, which estimates the market value at $ 500 billion. (425,400 million euros).

IBM, a 109-year-old firm, acquired the provider of software of open source for Red Hat companies in 2018 for 34,000 million dollars (29,000 million euros) as part of its bid to become one of the main providers in the hybrid cloud (combining more than one environment).

After the division, IBM will focus its business especially on that market that, according to the company, represents a business opportunity of up to a trillion dollars. Likewise, it will continue to bet on also offering its catalog of artificial intelligence services.