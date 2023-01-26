The American computer giant IBM will cut about 3,900 jobs, just over 1% of its workforce, related to the activities it liquidated, a source close to the matter told AFP on Wednesday (25).

However, the New York state-based computer company did not mention job cuts in its quarterly earnings report released on Wednesday or in a call with analysts to discuss financial results.

IBM said it would take a one-time payment of $300 million in the first quarter of this year, which the source said was related to the layoffs.

“It’s not a move based on 2022 results or expectations for 2023,” an IBM spokesman told AFP.

Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, have all recently laid out plans to reduce staff after hiring many workers during the pandemic to meet rising demand.