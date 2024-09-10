IBM Acquires Oracle Consulting Firm

IBM and Accelalpha are getting married: the US IT giant has revealed its intention to acquire Accelalpha, a Washington-based Oracle services provider.

The operation allows IBM to expand its scope to the sector of consultancy in the fields of supply chain and logistics, finance, business, corporate management enhancing the US group’s ability to assist with the adoption of Oracle Cloud Applications and modernization of business operations.

“Many companies depend on Oracle to manage the workflows that are the heart of their enterprise.”, said Kelly Chambliss, senior vice president of IBM Consulting, Americas. “With the acquisition of Accelalpha, IBM will be even better positioned to help our clients implement and manage Oracle solutions, including generative AI and cloud technology, to gain a competitive advantage.”