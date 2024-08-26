IBM will completely close its research and development (R&D) operation in China, affecting more than 1,000 jobs, the US technology company said on Monday.

A spokesman for IBM, currently the world’s largest technology services company, confirmed earlier media reports in a statement to Reuters, saying “these changes will not impact our ability to support clients in the Greater China region.”

The cuts come as the company struggles with falling demand for its hardware and challenges in growing markets like China.



