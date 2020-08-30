Together with Alphabet, IBM is a leader in what is known as quantum computing. In terms of market value, Big Blue, as the company is called in the USA, is way behind. “Can IBM leverage the potential?” Asks one reader.

The phenomenon that IBM is at the forefront of technology but cannot take advantage of it is not new. It doesn’t just affect quantum computers. The company was also recognized by Amazon and Microsoft lapped. The problem is arguably the organization that promotes innovation but struggles to market the results. Some investors thought that would change with the acquisition of the software company Red Hat last year. But the figures for the first half of the year are not very encouraging: sales and profits are below the previous year’s figures. In order to resolve this and bring more tension back into the company, IBM would have to act more courageously and, for example, split the group into several parts. As long as this is not the case, the price will hardly be able to break away from the sideways trend. Our assessment remains “observe”.



Source: BÖRSE ONLINE