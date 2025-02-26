One of the technological multinationals with more history behind him, IBM, return to Valencia. The American corporation has announced the creation of a new center for services related to the Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as avant -garde in the Valencian capital when three decades have been completed since the corporation left its old base and electronics factory in La Pobla de Vallbona.

Now IBM has announced its implementation in one of the main innovation and technology poles of the Valencian capital, the Marina area, with the creation of a specialized center that will include High qualification jobs in the old passenger terminal of The Terminal Hubthat houses technological and emerging signatures.

In that area are also other startup and technological poles such as the Shuttle Accelerator and the investment firm Angels of Juan Roig, president of Mercadona, or the Biohub VLC and Insomnia centers.

The new center is presented this morning by the president of IBM for Spain, Portugal, Greece and Israel, Horacio Morell, and the vice president of IBM for Emea Technology Digital Sales, Iris Dzeba, in an act with the Valencian President Carlos Mazón and the Mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá, at the City Council.

History in common

IBM chose Valencia to implement in 1974 a factory of electronics components in Spain, for the same time of Ford Elencia Almussafes. Then he Blue Chip It was one of the world’s largest computer manufacturers and the Valencian plant specialized for years in motherboards for the boxes and purchase terminals.

In 1994 the American multinational He crossed the plant from the town of Vallbona to the Canadian MSL. At the moment The factory maintains its activity within the Celectical Multinationalalthough focused on electronic components for sector aeronautical and spatial, defense, electric cars and health technology.

Since then IBM has also taken a radical turn to its activity to move from the hardware in which it was born with the development of the first computers and personal computers to focus on services and technological consulting For companies and administrations.