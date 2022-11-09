By Jane Lanhee Lee

(Reuters) – IBM on Wednesday launched its most powerful quantum computer, dubbed the “Osprey,” with processing power of 433 qubits, three times as much as the “Eagle” machine announced last year.

The number of qubits, or quantum bits, is an indication of the processing power of the computer that uses quantum mechanics, although different manufacturers make different claims about the processing power of their qubits, which can be created in a variety of ways.

Dario Gil, director of research at IBM, said the company was still working to launch a quantum computer with more than 1,000 qubits.

“As we stretch the size limits of the Osprey chip that we’re announcing, you can see that it’s already very powerful. Next year, 1,000 qubits will be even more powerful,” he said. “So we are designing the entire architecture for quantum computing based on modularity.” IBM calls the modular system Quantum System Two.

“Quantum System Two is the first modular quantum computing system so we can continue to expand capacity over time,” said Gil. “Modularity means the chips are going to be interconnected.”

IBM expects the system to be ready by the end of next year and that it will be the basis for “quantum supercomputing” by connecting multiple Quantum System Twos. The company said it could build a system with up to 16,632 qubits by connecting three of these systems.

IBM has built more than 20 quantum computers around the world and the company’s customers can access them through cloud computing services.