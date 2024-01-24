Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/24/2024 – 19:13

IBM recorded a net profit of US$3.29 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 21% compared to the same period in 2022, according to the corporate balance sheet released this Wednesday, 24. The result corresponds to earnings per share ( EPS) of US$3.55, or US$3.87 in adjusted terms. The latter exceeded the expectations of analysts interviewed by FactSet, who predicted EPS of US$3.79.

IBM's revenue was US$17.4 billion in the last quarter of 2023 – an increase of 4% compared to the same period in 2022.

The company's CEO, Arvind Krishna, attributed the results to advances in the field of artificial intelligence. “In the fourth quarter, we grew revenue across all of our segments, driven by continued adoption of our hybrid cloud and AI offerings. Customer demand for AI is accelerating,” he said.

For the year 2023, net income was $7.5 billion, or $9.62 per share in adjusted terms. Revenue was US$61.9 billion, representing an increase of 2% compared to 2022.

After the publication, IBM's shares rose 5.21% in the after hours in New York, at 6:36 pm (Brasília time).