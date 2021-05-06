IBM has announced the first processor with the world’s two-nanometer architecture, a technology that improves performance and energy efficiency compared to current chips more powerful and with which it ensures that the duration of mobile phones can be quadrupled.

The new architecture developed by IBM represents improvements over today’s most advanced seven-nanometer chips, with 45% higher performance and 75% less energy consumption.

Among its benefits, IBM has highlighted that it expects the battery life in devices such as mobile phones with two nanometer chips is four times longer, allowing users to only have to charge them every four days.

Other devices such as laptops experience performance benefits, with improvements from faster application processing to translation assistance, through faster Internet access.

The new architecture developed by IBM represents improvements over seven-nanometer chips.

Data centers are another area that can benefit from the use of processors with this new architecture and it could also dramatically reduce the carbon footprint. Currently, these centers consume 1% of global energy, and this technology is expected to reduce this figure.

While a 300mm diameter wafer fabricated with 2nm photolithography it contains ten times more transistors than there are trees on the entire planet.

Other functions

“The innovation reflected in this new chip is essential for creating new and more powerful technology platforms that can help our society address major challenges, from climate change and sustainability, to food shortages,” said Dario Gil. , Senior Vice President and Director of IBM Research.

Likewise, the two-nanometer chips could contribute to better object detection technology, with which current autonomous driving systems could be improved with a shorter reaction time.

The new system, which IBM has developed at the Nanotechnology Complex in Albany, New York, makes use of a nano-foil technology that enables a chip the size of a fingernail to house up to 50 billion transistors.

Incorporating more transistors on a chip also allows designers to develop additional processor-based capabilities for uses such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, as well as hardware-based encryption and security mechanisms.

“This is the product of a collaborative approach to innovation that shows how quickly breakthroughs can result from deep cooperation and shared investment. As governments explore ways to further push chip technology, the ecosystem that delivered the world’s first 2nm chip offers a powerful example to follow, ”Gil highlights.

SL