The CEO of IBM, Arvind Krishnarecently spoke about the use of AI within the company and revealed that the company plans to pause hiring for 7,800 positions jobs with the intention of being able to replace those people with AI or automated systems.

Krishna explained that humans performing functions related to Human Resources, such as managing employee movements and associated services, will be among the first to move to artificial intelligence. However, roles that require human control will not be interested for at least a decade to say about him. Jobs that require customer interaction and software development will take much longer before artificial intelligence can replace them.

According to Krishna, despite some layoffs in January, IBM added approximately 7,000 new employees in the first quarter of 2023. IBM currently employs approximately 260,000 workers. 7,800 positions doesn’t seem like a huge number compared to the total, since we’re talking about 3%.

IBM yesterday, while today we talk about AI

Automation is obviously not a novelty in the industrial sector and in the past certain jobs have already been replaced by machinery. However, the use of AI is a more recent topic whose scope has yet to be understood.