One of the keys to quantum computing is the network. Having a computer with great capacities for each company or entity that needs it is unfeasible, but reproducing the current cloud computing scheme, with access to databases distributed throughout the world, makes the democratization and extension of this system feasible. new processing system. IBM’s head of quantum computing, Jay Gambetta, announced Tuesday that his company, which competes in the race with other giants such as Google, Microsoft, Intel and Amazon, will install the first European quantum data center with processors of more than 100 qubits in Ehiningen, Germany.

The objective of the complex, which will be operational next year, is to give access to useful quantum computing technology to companies, research institutions and government agencies. An example of these applications is the agreement between IBM and Moderna biotech, a pioneer in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapies and vaccines, such as the one developed against covid, to use quantum computing and artificial intelligence in this science that has saved the world. pandemic world.

Ehningen has already had a Quantum City for three years, where the first commercial computer with this system in Europe, IBM Quantum System One, was installed. The second European one will be completed in San Sebastián, also next year, by the hand of Ikerbasque (Basque Foundation for Science) There are four others in the US, Japan, Canada and South Korea.

More information

The center will serve the European region of IBM Quantum and all work data will be processed within the borders of the EU. The facility will be the second in the world of these characteristics after the company’s complex in New York (USA). “The goal is to harness the power of quantum computing to solve some of the world’s most challenging problems,” said Jay Gambetta, vice president of IBM Quantum. The manager of the multinational has explained that the processing capacity above 100 qubits is essential, since a lower potential would not provide a significant advantage over conventional computing systems. The processor will be the Eagle of 127 qubits.

“The goal is to harness the power of quantum computing to solve some of the world’s most challenging problems” Jay Gambetta, Vice President of IBM Quantum

The quantum network of this company has more than 60 European organizations that have devices and programs, among which the Bundeswehr University, Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron (DESY), EON, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, the Poznan Supercomputing and Network Center (PSNC) and T-Systems. IBM Quantum and the open source Qiskit program are used in more than 100 university classes in Europe.

IBM Quantum System One installed at the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft research institute in Germany. HOLGER MUENCH

One of the most promising examples of the use of quantum technology and the also emerging generative artificial intelligence (AI) is biomedicine, where the capacity and speed of calculation of new systems can reduce drug development times. “We harness innovations to deliver the greatest possible impact on people through mRNA medicines,” says Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

biomedicine

“We are witnessing a revolution in the world of computing, driven by the extraordinary advances in AI and quantum computing. These allow scientists to better understand how molecules behave and how they can facilitate the creation of totally new ones,” adds Darío Gil, Senior Vice President and Director of IBM Research.

Most molecular models require calculations and measurements in three dimensions of a molecule to accurately predict many of its properties. This information can be obtained through simulations or laboratory experiments, but it is an imperfect and expensive process that can take months or years. Currently there are detailed structures of millions of molecules, but there are billions that can provide a solution to the most deadly diseases.

An investigation led by the Spanish César de la Fuente, Princess of Girona Award for Scientific Research in 2021 and professor of bioengineering at the University of Pennsylvania (USA), discovered 2,603 ​​peptides (molecules made up of amino acids) with biological functions unrelated to the immune system and that, however, have anti-infective activity. The research, published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, resorted to artificial intelligence to locate in this enormous and unknown field of proteins the peptides with capacities to attack pathogenic bacteria, modulate those with basic functions in the intestinal colony (microbiome) and with anti-infectious potential.

Moderna will experiment with MoLFormer, an AI-based model of the multinational It helps predict the properties of a molecule and the characteristics of potential mRNA drugs. Moderna will apply this model to optimize lipid nanoparticles that encapsulate and protect mRNA and instructions for cells to act in infections, immuno-oncology, rare, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases.

More information

It is just one of the most relevant examples of the confluence of quantum computing and artificial intelligence, but it is a huge field that ranges from finance or internet security to industrial process improvement or the space race.

But this requires networking, a race in which all the giants of computer services are involved. “We are building the elements that allow quantum computers to be connected, such as a repeater to connect them over a long distance or the quantum memories that are needed in the intermediate components. We develop the hardware and the software necessary for when the quantum computers are ready,” says Antía Lamas Linares, leader of the Center for Quantum Networks (Center for Quantum Networking) from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Other companies competing in the sector are IonQ, Quantum Circuits, Rigetti Computing and Honeywell.

Adel Al-Saleh, member of the Board of Directors of Deutsche Telekom and CEO of T-Systems, highlights the importance of the European center: “Having access to a quantum computing data center in Europe will help reduce the access barrier”

Data center expert Paul Bevan, director of research at Bloor Research, believes that initiatives like IBM’s open an unstoppable path. As he has stated Tech Monitor, “We are starting to see a gradual rollout of conventional data centers and the rise of generative AI further pushes the demand for computing space.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.