A IBM announced this Monday (June 26, 2023) that it will buy Apptio for $4.6 billion. The deal should be completed in the 2nd half of 2023. Here’s the full of the declaration (213 KB, in English).

The company’s purchase of software it is part of IBM’s project to strengthen its capabilities in automation and cloud processes.

“The acquisition of Apptio will accelerate the advancement of IT automation capabilities and enable business leaders to deliver greater business value through technology investments,” said the company.

Apptio is currently owned by Vista Equity Partners and offers software management services for big companies like Google and Amazon. According to the company, the objective is to integrate the services already offered by the company with the existing IBM ones.

“Apptio’s offerings combined with IBM IT automation software and the watsonx AI platform offer customers the most comprehensive approach to optimizing and managing all of their technology investments”said Arvind Krishna, CEO and president of the company.