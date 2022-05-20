Valladolid flies to Ibiza with the aim of continuing to have options for direct promotion on the last day. To do this, those from Pacheta need to win at Can Misses and hope that Eibar punctures in one of their two matches. This Saturday, the people of Valladolid will have an eye on Ipurua, where the armory team plays against Tenerife. For its part, Ibiza does not play anything more than pride and provide a victory to its fans. Transistor night that we will live in Second.

At what time is LaLiga SmartBank’s Ibiza – Valladolid played?

The Ibiza – Valladolid of LaLiga Smartbank will be played on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10:00 p.m. at Can Misses.

How to watch Ibiza – Valladolid live on LaLiga SmartBank television?

The Ibiza – Valladolid of LaLiga Smartbank can be enjoyed live on television in Spain through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar+’s paid channel, which can be seen through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.

Where to follow the Ibiza – Valladolid of LaLiga SmartBank online?

Ibiza – Valladolid can be followed live online through As.com’s direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the onces. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the match in video and the most outstanding news.

