In the port of Ibiza, the group of climate activists Futuro Vegetal sprayed the megayacht Kaos, owned by Nancy Walton Laurie, the billionaire heiress of the Walmart company, with paint. As soon as they became aware of the action, they responded on board by wetting the two authors of the gesture with water. The action is part of a ‘Jets and Yachts, the party is over’ campaign against luxury goods in Ibiza to call for a ban on the use of private jets and luxury boats. In the end, the two Futuro Vegetal activists showed a sign with the words “You consume = The others suffer”.



01:06