1,500 people danced the night away at the Hard Rock Hotel in Ibiza on Friday at one of three pilot projects to determine the way forward for the Nightlife Sector in the Balearic Islands.

It was hosted DJs Petit and Vázques, who kicked off the event with a call for guests to enjoy themselves.

“Good evening Ibiza. We are very excited to be here with you. We have 1,500 people tonight, but it will be the same as if there were 100,000 and we are going to have a great time. This song is for all of you who have been at the foot of the canyon. “

All of the guests at the event had to either be fully vaccinated, or provide a negative antigen or PCR test to gain access and there will be a follow up to make sure none of them have Covid symptoms.

“This pilot test was necessary because Ibiza is immersed in a de-escalation process and we want to show that people can enjoy leisure time with maximum safety, especially in open spaces, ”said Consell d’Eivissa President, Vicent Marí. “The result of this initiative will allow events in open spaces to return and we want it to be known outside Ibiza that the Island is the ideal place to enjoy a magnificent vacation.”

Marí stressed that Ibiza has made a huge effort to keep contagion under control in recent months.

“Prudence and responsibility is necessary because we do not want any new outbreaks, ”He said.

“It’s a very important day and adds to the good news that the British market is reopening, so we are here to celebrate and the leisure pilot test is a great victory, ”said Ibiza Tourism Director, Juan Miguel Costa.

The test is key to Ibiza’s tourism industry and is the result of weeks of meetings between the Ibiza Leisure Association and the Balearic Government to determine how it should be carried out.