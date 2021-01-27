The Ibiza affair brought the Austrian government down. Many questions about how the video was created and to whom it was offered remain open. Now one of the people behind the action speaks.

HEins-Christian Strache and Johann Gudenus, the greats of the Austrian right-wing FPÖ, sit together with cigarettes and vodka energy. You joke, flirt with a blond alleged oligarch niece – and – quite frankly – promise corrupt deals.

The so-called Ibiza video turned Austrian politics on its head in May 2019. It led to resignations, the fall of a government. And almost two years later, numerous questions remain unanswered about the creation of the secretly filmed recording made public by the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” and “Spiegel”.

Now the alleged mastermind of the affair in a “mirror“Interview reported for the first time. Julian H., on whom WELT has already reported in detail, says in it: “It was an attempt to prove Heinz-Christian Strache’s corruption and unfaithfulness. And it was the failed attempt to link the video with explosive information from the former bodyguard Heinz-Christian Straches, who had collected evidence of this alleged corruption. “

H. was arrested in Berlin in December. The Berlin police attacked the person who had been wanted by a European arrest warrant for over a year, according to his statement in Prenzlauer Berg.

How did Böhmermann know about it?

H. claims in the interview that he did not want to earn any money with the recording. The lawyer for the said FPÖ man Strache’s bodyguard saw it differently: “The lawyer always assumed that everyone would rave about the video like hotcakes. He wanted to achieve a minimum of 2.5 million euros so that he could secure the source, the bodyguard, and cover our costs. “

The video was also offered to the German entertainer Jan Böhmermann. Before it was published by the media, Böhmermann made an unmistakable allusion to the existence of the recording that caused confusion and speculation. To this day it remains unclear how exactly Böhmermann knew about the affair.

H. explains that there was a meeting with the ZDF satirist. “There was a meeting with Böhmermann in Cologne, where he was told the story. But he said he didn’t want anything to do with it. I woke up a few days later – to report on the strange hints from Böhmermann at the gala ”, so the alleged man behind.

H. said further: “I fell out of the clouds and exploded. After Böhmermann things got moving rapidly. I was convinced that publication was now mandatory, also for my protection. “