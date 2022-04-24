THE PALMS

García Pimienta’s men arrive, probably, at the best moment of the season with a streak of four wins in five games. This streak has placed them at the gates of a playoff that a month and a half ago seemed far away. Like Ibiza, the Canarian team bets on a showy and different game in the category. A line of play that has taken him, so far, to the noble positions of the classification. If they win today, Ponferradina would tie on points and stay close to Real Oviedo, the two teams that are fighting for sixth place that gives rise to playing the promotion playoffs.

AS to watch: Jonathan Viera. Since he arrived from China last season, he has been one of the fundamental pillars of the Canarian team, contributing goals and playing a lot between the lines.