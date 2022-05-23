UD Ibiza celebrates this May 23, 2022 its first year as a Second Division team. On a day like today, last year at the Nuevo Vivero stadium in Badajoz, the Celestes beat UCAM Murcia with a goal from Ekain (penalty, 1-0) and opened wide the doors of the Professional Football League . It was the first time that a team from Ibiza was promoted to LaLiga SmartBank, in which the islanders will repeat next season.

The entity has remembered this historical moment in its social networks. “On a day like today a year ago we touched the skies of Badajoz and made a niche for ourselves at @LaLiga Smartbank”, UD Ibiza wrote on their Twitter. In the same message, he added: “That goal by Ekain and the efforts of all the players will always be remembered.”

That template wrote one of the golden pages of the entity that Amadeo Salvo had revived in 2015. They began to compete in the Regional of Ibiza and Formentera, to go up the steps until they reached the Second Division. The coach of the promotion team was Juan Carlos Carcedo, who wanted to remember this achievement also on social networks. The coach from La Rioja has published a message about it, accompanied by several images. “A historic victory that I will always keep in my heart”, declared the coach, who also wanted to remember Javi Lara and David Morillas, that they will not continue at UD Ibiza, as reported last week. “Special mention to D. Morillas and @ JaviLara2, two great captains, keys to this success, whom I am proud to have directed. Good luck to both”, he said.

After moving up to Second, the team arrived on the island that same day and several hundred fans celebrated with the players outside the Can Misses stadium. The next day there was a reception in the municipality of Ibiza and the heroes of the ascent strolled through the streets of Vila in an open-top bus.

Days later, the process was launched to put together a team for the Second Division and adapt the municipal stadium for the silver category. This coming weekend the sky-blue will close, at the Carlos Tartiere stadium against Oviedo, what has been their first campaign in LaLiga SmartBank. The adventure will continue next season with a new exciting project.