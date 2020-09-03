On Thursday, Vedad Ibisevic was introduced as the first newcomer to Schalke. The Bosnian’s commitment, which was initially viewed critically, now shines in a whole new light: the striker’s intentions are characterized by ambition and selflessness – so he will also donate his entire salary.
“I didn’t come here to make money,” Vedad Ibisevic told the image regarding his new engagement at Schalke 04. The striker’s commitment, which the tabloid announced about a week ago, now appears in a completely positive light. Even if it may sound strange at first: S04 did everything right. And Ibisevic itself will obviously do the same.
Over the past few days, the 36-year-old’s mini-salary has already been discussed, as it should be comparatively at the third division level. Even if he himself remarked that the often described 100,000 euros are not correct, he confirmed that it is a “relatively small basic salary”, which, however, must be given “for insurance reasons”. The special thing about it: He will donate every single cent of it to charitable causes.
He himself only earns money with the S04 as soon as the team as a whole is successful and any bonuses are incurred – everything else is donated. In addition to the attacker’s intention to shoot himself into the top 3 of the most successful foreign Bundesliga scorers, this is a very remarkable move. So something extremely rare in the modern football business can be said: Ibisevic plays for Schalke out of pure ambition and for free.
He is rightly praised for this decision in the social networks. Many an S04 fan who previously had a rather negative view of Ibisevic from a royal blue point of view, also had a rather negative view of Ibisevic, has already corrected himself publicly. “It’s about success. It’s a typical performance contract,” he added. Words that deserve a lot of respect – especially when you consider that there should have been far more lucrative offers from abroad.
An obligation that so far has apparently only produced winners. Schalke get an attacker who is still very goal-hungry, who brings ambition and fitness, for barely noticeable costs. Ibisevic donates to a good cause, at the same time helps the Gelsenkircheners and can thus keep his second home, the Bundesliga.
After a lot of criticism and suspicion at first, all that remains is to pull the hat. A football professional who, regardless of his age and other offers, plays out of pure ambition and also uses a lot of money for charitable purposes, he acts for very noble reasons. If he still scores goals for S04, there could be a new fan favorite very quickly.
Leave a Reply