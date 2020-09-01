About a week ago, Schalke’s planned commitment from Vedad Ibisevic was first implemented by the image made public. Now the deal is said to be nearing completion: the striker will complete his medical check by Wednesday and should train on Thursday.
The plan of FC Schalke 04 to sign Vedad Ibisevic as a still goal-hungry and at the same time cheap backup is about to be concluded. Last Wednesday reported the image first of this intention, a little later numerous other reporters and magazines confirmed the events around the S04: The Bosnian, who left Hertha BSC at the end of the season, is to stay at Schalke for a year.
Now it should go very quickly: Sport1 reported on Tuesday evening that Ibisevic had already completed the first parts of the mandatory medical check during the day. The examinations, which are now being supervised by the newly hired fitness boss Werner Leuthard, are already advanced and should be completed on Wednesday. In order to be prepared for one last big task, the 36-year-old kept himself fit with his own personal trainer.
Ibisevic, who was spotted in the S04 team hotel ‘Courtyard by Marriott’, has already agreed with Schalke on his one-year contract. That from kicker The mini-salary of around 100,000 euros brought into play was confirmed Sport1 and added that, due to age-related circumstances, there should still be strong performance-related bonuses through which the salary could theoretically grow to just over a million euros.
As soon as the medical check has been completed and the last little things have been discussed, the contract is signed. This should be scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, including the associated announcement of the obligation. Everything should be wrapped up by Thursday at the latest, because then the attacker should already complete his first S04 training.
More offers from the USA, Turkey or Greece, see above Sport1, which are said to have been far more lucrative, had Ibisevic rejected. The reason is said to be the greed for a Bundesliga record: With only six more goals in the league, he would catch up with third-placed Giovane Elber in terms of the best foreign scorers in the German upper house. Regardless of the upcoming commitment, another striker should come to Royal Blue.
