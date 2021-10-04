Opposition parties in the Almuñécar Town Council called the proposal made by IU-Podemos to reduce the IBI by 0.9% as ridiculous.

The local branch of the PSOE, led by Rocio Palacios, claimed that Almuñécar has the highest IBI rate in the province, precisely thanks to IU-Podemos’s backing of the ruling partyPP) who has established this high, IBI rate.

“They have raised it by 30% since 2012 so that a property owner who paid 500 euros for his IBI now you have to pay 650 euros, ”she stated. She added that her party has always been against IBI raises.

Meanwhile, the chief opposition party, Andalusian Convergence (CA), led by Juan Carlos Benavides, also considers that after being party to a 30% raise in the IBI, it is ridicuous that IU-Podemos should come up with a drop of less than one percent.

The AC is, in fact, the party with the most councilors in the Town Council but kept out of power by a coalition comprising of the hardline, leftist party IU We can and the right wing PP, amongst others, which some consider to be a surprising and an unnatural alliance of strange bedfellows.

“Item [the proposal] appears to have more to do with the proximity of the municipal elections, than being an efficient step to alleviate the suffocating tax burden, ”said Mr. Benavides.

Editorial comment: the whole idea of ​​there being political parties with set ideologies in Almuñécar is a myth because it is all about being pro-Benavides or anti-Benavides, so no matter if a resident votes for a party for idealogical reasons, his vote will be used by the party concerned to block Benavides from being the mayor despite him consistently winning the elections in terms of votes.

It is an open secret that far-left IU-Podemos leaders in Almuñecar threw their lot in with the conservatives because of a personal conflict Mr. Benavides.

For this reason, elections in Almuñecar are a complete farce, many consider.

(News: Almunecar, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)