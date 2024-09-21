<br><div>\n\n\t<head>\n\t\t<!-- Meta -->\n\t\t<meta charset="UTF-8"\/>\n\t\t<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no"\/>\n\n\t\t<title>\n\t\t\t\n\t\t\tIBGE union calls for action against Pochmann's \u201cauthoritarian measures\u201d\t\t<\/title>\n\n\t\t\n\n\t\t<!-- Favicon -->\n\t\t<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="57x57" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/themes\/poder\/assets\/img\/ico\/apple-icon-57x57.png"\/>\n\t\t<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="60x60" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/themes\/poder\/assets\/img\/ico\/apple-icon-60x60.png"\/>\n\t\t<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="72x72" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/themes\/poder\/assets\/img\/ico\/apple-icon-72x72.png"\/>\n\t\t<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="76x76" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/themes\/poder\/assets\/img\/ico\/apple-icon-76x76.png"\/>\n\t\t<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="114x114" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/themes\/poder\/assets\/img\/ico\/apple-icon-114x114.png"\/>\n\t\t<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="120x120" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/themes\/poder\/assets\/img\/ico\/apple-icon-120x120.png"\/>\n\t\t<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="144x144" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/themes\/poder\/assets\/img\/ico\/apple-icon-144x144.png"\/>\n\t\t<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="152x152" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/themes\/poder\/assets\/img\/ico\/apple-icon-152x152.png"\/>\n\t\t<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="180x180" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/themes\/poder\/assets\/img\/ico\/apple-icon-180x180.png"\/>\n\t\t<link rel="icon" type="image\/png" sizes="192x192" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/themes\/poder\/assets\/img\/ico\/android-icon-192x192.png"\/>\n\t\t<link rel="icon" type="image\/png" sizes="32x32" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/themes\/poder\/assets\/img\/ico\/favicon-32x32.png"\/>\n\t\t<link rel="icon" type="image\/png" sizes="96x96" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/themes\/poder\/assets\/img\/ico\/favicon-96x96.png"\/>\n\t\t<link rel="icon" type="image\/png" sizes="16x16" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/themes\/poder\/assets\/img\/ico\/favicon-16x16.png"\/>\n\t\t<link rel="manifest" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/themes\/poder\/assets\/img\/ico\/manifest.json"\/>\n\t\t<meta name="msapplication-TileColor" content="#ffffff"\/>\n\t\t<meta name="msapplication-TileImage" content="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/themes\/poder\/assets\/img\/ico\/ms-icon-144x144.png"\/>\n\t\t<meta name="theme-color" content="#ffffff"\/>\n\n\t\t<!-- Fontes -->\n\t\t<link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/fonts.googleapis.com"\/>\n\t\t<link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin=""\/>\n\n\t\t<!-- Estilo da página -->\n\t\t<link rel="stylesheet" href="https:\/\/cdn.jsdelivr.net\/npm\/bootstrap@5.1.3\/dist\/css\/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-1BmE4kWBq78iYhFldvKuhfTAU6auU8tT94WrHftjDbrCEXSU1oBoqyl2QvZ6jIW3" crossorigin="anonymous"\/>\n\t\t<link rel="stylesheet" href="https:\/\/cdnjs.cloudflare.com\/ajax\/libs\/OwlCarousel2\/2.3.4\/assets\/owl.carousel.min.css" integrity="sha512-tS3S5qG0BlhnQROyJXvNjeEM4UpMXHrQfTGmbQ1gKmelCxlSEBUaxhRBj\/EFTzpbP4RVSrpEikbmdJobCvhE3g==" crossorigin="anonymous" referrerpolicy="no-referrer"\/>\n\t\t<!-- <link rel="stylesheet" href="https:\/\/cdn.jsdelivr.net\/npm\/swiper@11\/swiper-bundle.min.css"\/> -->\n\n\t\t<!-- Google Tag Manager -->\n\t\t\n\t\t<!-- End Google Tag Manager -->\n\n\t\t<meta name="robots" content="index, follow, max-image-preview:large, max-snippet:-1, max-video-preview:-1"\/>\n\n\t<!-- This site is optimized with the Yoast SEO Premium plugin v23.0 (Yoast SEO v23.0) - https:\/\/yoast.com\/wordpress\/plugins\/seo\/ -->\n\t<title>IBGE union calls for action against Pochmann's \u201cauthoritarian measures\u201d<\/title>\n\t<meta name="description" content="Sindicato critica a gest\u00e3o de M\u00e1rcio Pochmann por falta de transpar\u00eancia e viagens excessivas. Leia no Poder360."\/>\n\t<link rel="canonical" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/poder-governo\/sindicato-do-ibge-convoca-ato-contra-medidas-autoritarias-de-pochmann\/"\/>\n\t<meta property="og:locale" content="pt_BR"\/>\n\t<meta property="og:type" content="article"\/>\n\t<meta property="og:title" content="Sindicato do IBGE convoca ato contra \u201cmedidas autorit\u00e1rias\u201d de Pochmann"\/>\n\t<meta property="og:description" content="Sindicato critica a gest\u00e3o de M\u00e1rcio Pochmann por falta de transpar\u00eancia e viagens excessivas. Leia no Poder360."\/>\n\t<meta property="og:url" content="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/poder-governo\/sindicato-do-ibge-convoca-ato-contra-medidas-autoritarias-de-pochmann\/"\/>\n\t<meta property="og:site_name" content="Poder360"\/>\n\t<meta property="article:publisher" content="https:\/\/pt-br.facebook.com\/Poder360\/"\/>\n\t<meta property="article:author" content="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/poder360"\/>\n\t<meta property="article:published_time" content="2024-09-21T19:25:52+00:00"\/>\n\t<meta property="article:modified_time" content="2024-09-21T17:52:06+00:00"\/>\n\t<meta property="og:image" content="https:\/\/static.poder360.com.br\/2023\/08\/posse-marcio-pochmann-ibge-18ago2023-848x477.jpg"\/>\n\t<meta property="og:image:width" content="848"\/>\n\t<meta property="og:image:height" content="477"\/>\n\t<meta property="og:image:type" content="image\/jpeg"\/>\n\t<meta name="author" content="PODER360"\/>\n\t<meta name="twitter:card" content="summary_large_image"\/>\n\t<meta name="twitter:image" content="https:\/\/static.poder360.com.br\/2023\/08\/posse-marcio-pochmann-ibge-18ago2023-848x477.jpg"\/>\n\t<meta name="twitter:creator" content="@Poder360"\/>\n\t<meta name="twitter:site" content="@Poder360"\/>\n\t<meta name="twitter:label1" content="Escrito por"\/>\n\t<meta name="twitter:data1" content="PODER360"\/>\n\t<meta name="twitter:label2" content="Est. tempo de leitura"\/>\n\t<meta name="twitter:data2" content="2 minutos"\/>\n\t<meta name="twitter:label3" content="Written by"\/>\n\t<meta name="twitter:data3" content="PODER360"\/>\n\t<!-- \/ Yoast SEO Premium plugin. -->\n\n\n<link rel="dns-prefetch" href="https:\/\/cdn.jsdelivr.net"\/>\n<link rel="dns-prefetch" href="https:\/\/cdnjs.cloudflare.com"\/>\n<link rel="dns-prefetch" href="https:\/\/challenges.cloudflare.com"\/>\n<link rel="dns-prefetch" href="https:\/\/www.gstatic.com"\/>\n<link rel="dns-prefetch" href="https:\/\/fonts.googleapis.com"\/>\n<link rel="alternate" type="application\/rss+xml" title="Feed para Poder360 \u00bb" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/feed\/"\/>\n<link rel="alternate" type="application\/rss+xml" title="Feed de coment\u00e1rios para Poder360 \u00bb" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/comments\/feed\/"\/>\n<link rel="stylesheet" id="wc-blocks-integration-css" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/plugins\/woocommerce-subscriptions\/vendor\/woocommerce\/subscriptions-core\/build\/index.css?ver=7.2.0" media="all"\/>\n<link rel="stylesheet" id="google-fonts-css" href="https:\/\/fonts.googleapis.com\/css2?family=Inter%3Awght%40400%3B500%3B600%3B700&display=swap&ver=6.5.5" media="all"\/>\n<link rel="stylesheet" id="poder-style-css" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/themes\/poder\/style.css?ver=1.0.1-19092024" media="all"\/>\n<link rel="stylesheet" id="poder-style-mobile-poder360-css" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/themes\/poder\/assets\/css\/base_mobile.min.css?ver=1.0.1-19092024" media="all"\/>\n<link rel="stylesheet" id="swiper-css-css" href="https:\/\/cdn.jsdelivr.net\/npm\/swiper@11\/swiper-bundle.min.css?ver=1.0.1-19092024" media="all"\/>\n<link rel="stylesheet" id="poder-style-swiper-css-css" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/themes\/poder\/assets\/css\/css-swiper.min.css?ver=1.0.1-19092024" media="all"\/>\n\n\n\n\n\n<link rel="stylesheet" id="sms-and-email-login-box-css" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/plugins\/bx-p360-app\/assets\/css\/sms-email-recovery-form.min.css?ver=6.5.5" media="all"\/>\n<link rel="stylesheet" id="phone-input-placeholder-custom-css" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/plugins\/bx-p360-app\/assets\/css\/phone-input-placeholder-custom.min.css?ver=6.5.5" media="all"\/>\n<link rel="stylesheet" id="push-notification-style-css" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/plugins\/bx-p360-paywall-subscribers\/assets\/css\/push-notification.min.css?ver=6.5.5" media="all"\/>\n<link rel="stylesheet" id="subscriptions-style-css" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/plugins\/bx-p360-paywall-subscribers\/assets\/css\/subscriptions.min.css?ver=6.5.5" media="all"\/>\n<link rel="stylesheet" id="organic-widgets-css" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-content\/plugins\/organic-customizer-widgets\/public\/css\/organic-widgets-public.css?ver=1.4.17" media="all"\/>\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n<link rel="https:\/\/api.w.org\/" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-json\/"\/><link rel="alternate" type="application\/json" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/1819099"\/><link rel="shortlink" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/?p=1819099"\/>\n<link rel="alternate" type="application\/json+oembed" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-json\/oembed\/1.0\/embed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.poder360.com.br%2Fpoder-governo%2Fsindicato-do-ibge-convoca-ato-contra-medidas-autoritarias-de-pochmann%2F"\/>\n<link rel="alternate" type="text\/xml+oembed" href="https:\/\/www.poder360.com.br\/wp-json\/oembed\/1.0\/embed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.poder360.com.br%2Fpoder-governo%2Fsindicato-do-ibge-convoca-ato-contra-medidas-autoritarias-de-pochmann%2F&format=xml"\/>\n\t<noscript\/>\n\t\n\t\t\n\t\t<!-- Google AdSense script-->\n\t\t<!-- -->\n\n\t\t<!-- Google AdManager Scripts para os formatos publicitários-->\n\t\t\n\t\t\n\t\t\n\n\t\t<!-- Global site tag (gtag.js) - Google Analytics -->\n\t\t<!-- \n\t\t -->\n\t\t<!-- End Google Analytics -->\n\n\t\t<!-- Google tag (gtag.js) -->\n\t\t<!-- \n\t\t -->\n\t\t<!-- End Google tag (gtag.js) -->\n\t<\/head>\n\n\t\n\t<body class="post-template-default single single-post postid-1819099 single-format-standard wp-embed-responsive single-governo theme-poder woocommerce-no-js" id="wp_automatic_ReadabilityBody">\n\n\t\t<!-- Begin comScore Tag -->\n\t\t<!-- \n\t\t<noscript>\n\t\t\t\n\t\t<\/noscript> -->\n\t\t<!-- End comScore Tag -->\n\n\t\t\n\n\t\t<\/body>\n\n<\/div><script>\n\t\t\t\twindow.fbAsyncInit = function() {\n\t\t\t\t\tFB.init({\n\t\t\t\t\t\tappId: '176130429467305',\n\t\t\t\t\t\txfbml: true,\n\t\t\t\t\t\tversion: 'v2.7'\n\t\t\t\t\t});\n\t\t\t\t\twindow.api_started = true;\n\t\t\t\t};\n\n\t\t\t\t(function(d, s, id) {\n\t\t\t\t\tvar js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];\n\t\t\t\t\tif (d.getElementById(id)) {\n\t\t\t\t\t\treturn;\n\t\t\t\t\t}\n\t\t\t\t\tjs = d.createElement(s);\n\t\t\t\t\tjs.id = id;\n\t\t\t\t\tjs.src = "https:\/\/connect.facebook.net\/pt_BR\/sdk.js";\n\t\t\t\t\tfjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);\n\t\t\t\t}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));\n\t\t\t<\/script>\r\n#IBGE #union #calls #action #Pochmanns #authoritarian #measures
Leave a Reply