The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported having gathered at its headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro, a group of demographers and statisticians for a workshop to present and evaluate the preliminary population results of the 2022 Demographic Census. and May 12 of this year, has the objective of preparing a report on the work of the census survey, which will remain in the field until the end of this month.

“This report will be endorsed by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), which also accompanied the event. The document is expected to be published in the next 30 days,” said the IBGE, in a statement released on Tuesday, 16.

Census collection began on August 1, 2022, initially planned to last until the end of October last year. After a series of difficulties in hiring, paying and maintaining census takers working in the field, the deadline was extended several times. The collection has as reference date the conditions in which the Brazilian population lived specifically on July 31, 2022.

The IBGE even announced the official conclusion of the Census collection in February of this year, but the census takers remained in the field trying to reduce the proportion of non-census takers in the Brazilian population. At the beginning of May, the institute announced a new extension in the calculation and collection stage, which for the time being will extend until the next 28th. the non-response rate is currently below the 4.5% average for the country.

At the seminar, specialists invited by the institute watched a presentation on technological advances, in addition to coverage indicators and the quality of the operation. Professionals also had access to preliminary numbers from the 2022 Census, as well as to the calculation methodology used by IBGE to impute and fill in missing data in households without an interview.

According to the statistical agency, “aware of the preliminary population results and the methods used in the IBGE calculations, the workshop participants formulated the first analyses, criticisms and suggestions, which will be included in a technical opinion to be presented in mid-June”.

The IBGE listed among the professionals present at the workshop Alicia Bercovich, Antonio José Ribeiro Dias, Bernadette Waldvogel, Bernardo Lanza Queiroz, Cassio Turra, Claudio Egler, Diana Sawyer, Eleonora Cruz Santos, Helena Cruz Castanheira, Irineu Rigotti, Junia Quiroga, Laura Wong, Maria Paula Ferreira, Marcos Roberto Gonzaga, Simone Wajnman, Suzana Cavenaghi and Zélia Bianchini.