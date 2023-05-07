Representatives of the institute participated in the 4th United Nations World Data Forum, held in Hangzhou (China)

O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) was present at the 4th World Data Forum from the UN (United Nations), held in Hangzhou (China) from April 24 to 27. The meeting was held in a hybrid manner –face-to-face and online– and discussed innovation, cooperation and improving the credibility of data internationally.

Representing the institute at the event was the Deputy Director of Research, Maria Lucia France Pontes Vieirathe coordinator of Geography, Cayo de Oliveira Francoand the head of the Research Center at the National School of Statistical Sciences, Andrea Diniz da Silva.

During the forum, IBGE, which hosts the hub UN Regional Office for Big Data in Latin America and the Caribbean, signed a cooperation agreement with the other hubs regional offices based in China, the United Arab Emirates and Rwanda.

You hubs regions aim to contribute to the advancement of the use of big data in statistical production, promoting training and encouraging partnerships between the various statistical institutes in regions around the planet, with the aim of contributing to the modernization of the production of official statistics through the use of big data and data science.

For Andrea Diniz da Silva, who also coordinates the hub regional in Brazil, the moment is urgent to leverage the use of big data and meet demands that cannot be met by traditional data, surveys, and administrative records.

“The forum is a fundamental space to identify and give visibility to the efforts that are already being made in this direction and also facilitates collaboration, avoiding the duplication of work in the global statistical community”he says. “This is very important because the demands are many and the resources are scarce so they need to be well used”says the researcher, who also highlights cooperation between hubs regional, seen as fundamental for coordinated actions and sharing of knowledge, experiences and good practices.

“The challenges faced by statistical institutes are very similar, regardless of the region, so the solutions found to face them must be shared”declares.

INTEGRATION WITH GEOSPATIAL INFORMATION

The event also addressed the integration of data with geospatial information, seen by the Geography Coordinator, Cayo Franco, as an innovation path to be pursued by countries.

“Brazil has a comparative advantage in relation to other countries, as the two communities are increasingly interacting at the IBGE. I look forward to making progress on many of the methodologies and themes discussed at conferences and sessions over the next few years.”says the researcher.

Franco also evaluates the participation of geosciences in the forum as positive, as it allowed qualified debate on topics of governance, partnerships, innovation and challenges in data production. And he still drew attention to the participation in the parallel event of the hub in big data. “It was fantastic both for the topic relevant to the future of IBGE data production, and for having had contact with the other regional hubs”it says.

CENSUS

Carrying out census operations around the globe was also a topic at the 4th United Nations World Data Forum. Maria Lucia Vieira highlighted the debates that took place on the subject and how changes in society had an effect on the census in several countries.

“The difficulties of the institutes are similar and the promotion of this type of debate to share ideas is essential, as it brings gains for everyone”, it says. He also cited as a positive point of the event the sessions on monitoring digital statistics and the use of big data and administrative records, in addition to tables on data geoprocessing. “I also highlight the speeches about the importance of educating the population to understand and trust statistical data among the many relevant and interesting topics”he says.

With information from IBGE Agency.