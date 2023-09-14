Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/14/2023 – 12:36

The services sector operated in July at a level 0.9% below the peak recorded in December 2022, which was the highest in the historical series of the Monthly Services Survey, started in 2011 by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Transport operated at a level 2.0% below the peak recorded in March 2023, while information and communication services operated 0.5% below the record of October 2022.

Services provided to families were 10.5% below the peak of May 2014. Professional, administrative and complementary services were 13.9% below the peak of March 2012, and the Other services segment was 12.7% below from the peak of January 2012.