Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/27/2024 – 13:54

The current unemployment rate in the country dates back to the lowest levels in the historical series that began in 2012. The phenomenon is the result of an accumulated effect of an increase in the employed population for several quarters, assessed Adriana Beringuy, coordinator of Work and Income at the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

“We are close to the lowest value, but it is not yet the lowest value”, recalled Beringuy.

The unemployment rate was 6.6% recorded in the quarter ending in August, the lowest result for this period of the year in the entire historical series of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua), started in 2012 by IBGE. The August 2024 result also represented the lowest level of unemployment since the moving quarter ended in December 2014, when the rate was also 6.6%. The lowest rate in the series was that recorded in the quarter ending in December 2013, at 6.3%.

“We are facing the highest occupancy levels for quarters ending in August”, added Beringuy.

In the quarter ending in August 2024, the occupancy level was 58.1%, the best result for this period of the year since 2013.

“Occupation grows faster than population growth. What does this denote? The heated job market. In other words, I have job generation at a sufficient level to account for the population’s own growth. The growth rate of employment exceeds the growth rate of the working-age population”, highlighted Beringuy.

The researcher states that several sectors of economic activity have registered an expansion in the demand for workers. There is demand for both formal and informal workers, he added.

“We are facing a scenario of widespread growth in employment in Pnad Contínua. You grow up with a license, you grow up without a license”, she said.

Pnad recalibration

The recalibration of the sample and, consequently, of the Pnad Contínua data are scheduled to be released in the second half of 2025 in accordance with the new projections of the Brazilian population, released by IBGE based on the 2022 Demographic Census. The estimate is by Adriana Beringuy.

“We don’t have a schedule yet, because we still need these inputs from our Population Coordination and many database processing processes”, mused Beringuy. “Our expectation is that, in the second half of 2025, we will have labor market data already calibrated by the new (population) projections.”

The calibration process requires the processing of all data already released by Pnad Contínua since the beginning of the historical series, in 2012.

“Today we still don’t have the inputs to do this,” said Beringuy.

However, the researcher says that the sample calibration process does not usually cause very significant changes in the research results. “Based on the history we have of other census operations, it doesn’t usually happen,” he said.

According to Beringuy, the phenomenon of aging of the Brazilian population was already known, and the research uses a methodology to constantly adjust the sample. In the last review, starting in 2020, IBGE inserted a calibration of the sample also by age, in addition to the already existing calibration by sex.

Beringuy also highlights that, although the current sample is based on 2018 population projections, interviews with the population are frequent, carried out month by month. Therefore, the absence of census information would not invalidate the measurements on the labor market situation made monthly in the field collection, he argues. “We work with corrections, we work with calibrations, we have statistical methods to correct and calibrate this”, he declared.