From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 12/09/2024 – 9:08

Retail sales in Brazil grew again in July, after falling in June. The increase was 0.6%, recovering part of the 0.9% loss in the previous month. Compared to July 2023, the sector grew 4.4%. The data is from the Monthly Survey of Commerce (PMC), released this Thursday, 12, by IBGE.

In the year, from January to July, retail accumulated growth of 5.1%. In 12 months, growth is 3.7%.

The expectation in a Reuters survey was for a 0.50% increase in the monthly comparison and a 4.20% increase over a year earlier.