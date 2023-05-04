The action was successfully carried out in several census territories, such as the Yanomami Indigenous Land, according to the institute

The IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) distributed a statement on Wednesday (May 3, 2023) informing that the final actions of the Demographic Census calculation stage, which involve the collection of information, will be carried out by May 28 and “that the definitive population data from the census will be released, by the institute, without fail, on June 28 next”.

A note says that the census calculation stage, which started this year, was successfully carried out in several census territories, such as the Yanomami Indigenous Land, communities in large capitals and metropolitan regions, and also in upscale neighborhoods. Here’s the full of the press release (66 KB).

It also states that “the technical work carried out by IBGE employees and the follow-up of external specialists invited to evaluate the census data were successfully carried out”.

In light of this, the Census Executive Committee, unanimously, communicated that the field survey work will end by the end of May.

With information from Brazil Agency.