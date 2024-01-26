From the newsroom with Estadão Conteúdoi From the newsroom with Estadão Conteúdo https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-estadao-conteudo/ 01/26/2024 – 9:43

The Broad National Consumer Price Index – 15 (IPCA-15), considered the preview of inflation, rose 0.31% in January, after having increased 0.40% in December, reported this Friday, 26th, the Institute Brazilian Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

With the result announced this Friday, the 26th, the IPCA-15 registered an increase of 0.31% in the year to date. In the 12 months up to January, the increase was 4.47%, compared to a rate of 4.72% up to December. In 2023, the index accumulated an increase of 4.72%, just below the inflation target ceiling of 4.75%.

Of the nine groups of products and services surveyed, seven registered increases in January. The biggest change (1.53%) and the biggest impact (0.32 pp) came from thefood and drinks. The group health and personal care (0.56%) accelerated in relation to the previous month (0.14%), while housing (0.33%) recorded a less intense increase in January.

The group transport fell 1.13% in January and contributed with -0.24 pp. The other variations were between the 0.03% drop in communication and the 0.56% increase in personal expenses.

The result was below the minimum estimates of financial market analysts consulted by Projeções Broadcast, which ranged from 0.38% to 0.60%, with a positive median of 0.47%.

IBGE investigates alleged leak

The release of the IPCA-15 occurred before 9 am, the time scheduled for publication of the indicator, in the Sidra system.

At around 8 am, the IBGE had announced on its website that the monthly variation in the index for the month of January was 0.31%, according to economists interviewed by Broadcast, Grupo Estado's real-time news system. The leaked information circulated among groups of economists on WhatsApp.

When contacted, IBGE informed that it will investigate the episode. Sidra is the acronym for IBGE Automatic Recovery System, in which data from research carried out by IBGE can be accessed in tables, graphs and cartograms.