Unions lost 713 thousand workers in 2023, according to data from Pnad Contínua Additional Characteristics of the Labor Market, an IBGE survey released this Friday, 21st.

Of the 100.7 million employed people in the country last year, 8.4 million, or 8.4%, were members of unions, compared to 9.1 million in 2022. This is the smallest contingent and the lowest percentage in the series that began in 2012, when there were 14.4 million unionized workers, or 16.1% at the time.

In the comparison between the beginning of the historical series in 2012 and data from last year, the biggest drops in the unionization rate were in the following segments:

transport, storage and mail: from 20.7% to 7.8%

general industry: from 21.3% to 10.3%

public administration, defense, social security, education, human health and social services: from 24.5% to 14.4%

Pnad also pointed out that employees in the public sector had the highest unionization rate, at 18.3%, with 10.1% being unionized workers in the private sector.

The lowest union coverage was among those employed in the private sector without a formal contract (3.7%) and domestic workers (2.0%).

CNPJ

According to Pnad, among the 29.9 million employers and self-employed workers in the country, 9.9 million, or 33%, were in enterprises registered in the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ), being the second highest rate in the series historical, falling behind 2022, when the percentage was 34.2%.

Service and commerce activities concentrated the majority of self-employed workers, 55.2% and 24.9%, respectively.

Among the 29.9 million people employed as employers or self-employed workers, 4.5% were members of a work or production cooperative, once again, the lowest percentage in the historical series.