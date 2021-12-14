The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), through the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU), announced, this Tuesday (14), the beginning of the selection process for the temporary hiring of professionals to carry out the 2022 Demographic Census. There are 31 vacancies available and the salary is R$3,677.27.

The position to be held is that of area census coordinator (CCA). The contractor will be entitled to food assistance, transportation assistance and pre-school assistance, in addition to vacations and a proportional 13th salary.

+Saúde de SP opens applications for competition with 1049 vacancies in 33 cities

According to information published in the Official Gazette, the estimated duration of the contract is up to seven months, and may be extended.

Among the various functions of the Area Census Coordinator are:

Respond for technical, administrative and operational issues, in accordance with institutional guidelines and that of the head of the IBGE staff;

Monitor the work of the teams of national and state supervision coordination teams and implement the guidelines received; adopt the measures related to the hiring, extension of contracts and termination of the functions of Sub-area Census Coordinator;

Strictly observe the administrative rules, technical guidelines and established deadlines;

Coordinate and respond for technical, administrative and operational activities, as directed by his superior, seeking to ensure full territorial coverage and quality of data collected within the defined deadlines;

Carry out the forecast, schedule, request and execution of budgetary and financial resources, control and prove their application in accordance with the established rules and deadlines;

Prepare technical and administrative reports in order to monitor the activities under its responsibility;

Keeping up-to-date on all instructions and concepts contained in the technical and operational manuals and apply them correctly;

Maintain close communication with state census coordinations;

Participate in face-to-face and distance training scheduled for your role, organize training for the teams under your responsibility and act as an instructor; preserve the confidentiality of information, among others.

Enrollment for the Simplified Selection Process was opened this Tuesday (14) and runs until 11:59 pm on January 10, 2022. The enrollment process must be carried out online, through the IBFC website (www.ibfc.org.br). The registration fee is R$66.00.

