Applications are now open for the simplified complementary selection process (PSS) of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) for the temporary hiring of Operational Census Agent (ACO) and Subarea Census Coordinator (CCS) for the 2022 Demographic Census.

There are 97 vacancies for Census Agents and 10 vacancies for Subarea Census Coordinator in nine Brazilian states.

The Census Agent’s remuneration is R$ 1,700 and the working day is 40 hours per week. The salary for a Subarea Census Coordinator is R$3,100 for 40 hours of work per week.

The expected duration of the contract is up to one year and can be extended.

Registration started this Monday (2) and can be done at site until May 6th. It is also possible to register in person at IBGE posts. The locations and addresses are on notice.

